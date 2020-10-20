Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.14

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.14 and last traded at $101.10, with a volume of 1006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.40.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

