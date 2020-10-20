Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $21,764.62 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,021,021 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.