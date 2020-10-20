Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Down to $137.40

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.40, but opened at $133.20. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 191,739 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

Get Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.