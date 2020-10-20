Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

