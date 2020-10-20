Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

