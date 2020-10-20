Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. 33,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,117. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

