Asset Dedication LLC Buys 3,325 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $16,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $90,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

