Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.