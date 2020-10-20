Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

