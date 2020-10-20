Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 12.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 209.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 6,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,248. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

