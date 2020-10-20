Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.81. 45,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

