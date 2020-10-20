Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.22. 28,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

