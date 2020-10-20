Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.15. 16,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,287. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

