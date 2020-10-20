Asset Dedication LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,000.

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 186,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.