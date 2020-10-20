Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after buying an additional 124,711 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. 63,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.