Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,297,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.