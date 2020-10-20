Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 118,664 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.