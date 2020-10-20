Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 118,664 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

