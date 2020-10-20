Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 53,410 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274,874 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 951,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,458 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 446,366 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 67,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

