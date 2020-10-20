Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 6,097 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

