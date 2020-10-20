Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 8,006 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 233,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,505,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

