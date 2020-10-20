Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 376,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,292. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

