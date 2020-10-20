Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.17. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

