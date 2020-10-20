Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

