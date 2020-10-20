Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. 258,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.