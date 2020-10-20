Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.58. 57,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,038. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.