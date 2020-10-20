Asset Dedication LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.