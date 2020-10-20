Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,299.2 days.

ARZGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Commerzbank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.