Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 417,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 317.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 86.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 18,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,293. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

