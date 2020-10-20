Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $95.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

