Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Atos SE/Atos Origins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE/Atos Origins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE/Atos Origins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.