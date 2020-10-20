Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

AEXAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

