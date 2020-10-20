Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $655.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.04. Atrion has a 52-week low of $579.00 and a 52-week high of $846.15.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 29.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 738.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atrion by 77.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.