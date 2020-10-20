AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 43.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 110,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 72.3% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

