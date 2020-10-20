AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 82,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,267,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

