Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €60.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.04 ($63.58).

ETR:NDA opened at €61.58 ($72.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.19. Aurubis AG has a one year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a one year high of €62.90 ($74.00). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

