Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

