Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,861,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Avangrid by 10.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avangrid by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

