Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

