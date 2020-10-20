BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Announces GBX 9.40 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.36. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).
In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76). Also, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,159.89). Insiders have purchased 40,634 shares of company stock worth $20,034,212 over the last three months.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
