Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Shares Gap Down to $154.26

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.26, but opened at $149.22. Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at $155.26, with a volume of 1,226,287 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.24.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

