Bank of America Cuts Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target to $71.50

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $76.00 to $71.50 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Yandex from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

