Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.42 on November 30th

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BNKR opened at GBX 1,035.58 ($13.53) on Tuesday. Bankers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 689 ($9.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,058 ($13.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,019.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 973.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

