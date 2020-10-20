BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $34,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

