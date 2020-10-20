BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 56.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,318 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

