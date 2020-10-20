Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.