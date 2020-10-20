Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 125 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 103.36 ($1.35) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.05. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

