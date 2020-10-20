Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

