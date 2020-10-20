Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 22,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,698. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

