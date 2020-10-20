Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.
Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 22,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,698. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.
In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
