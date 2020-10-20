BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 404.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

BBVA Banco Frances stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,427. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

