Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $42.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 163.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

